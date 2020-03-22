Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, on Saturday, inaugurated Telemedicine Helpline Centre at Punjab University and Rescue Helpline 1190 at Rescue-1122 Headquarter.

Talking to media on this occasion, the Punjab Governor said, “We have to learn a lesson from what happened in Britain, Italy and France where hundreds died as citizens did not adhere to safety measures against coronavirus.” The governor said that four telemedicine helpline centres had been set up in Lahore so far and 10 centres would be established in Azad Kashmir.

Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue-1122) Director General Dr. Rizwan Naseer, Punjab University Vice Chancellor Dr. Niaz Akhtar and others were also present on this occasion.

Briefing the Punjab Governor, DG Rescue-1122 said that Rescue-1122 was not only actively guiding all those people contacting the service through phone callers but also coordinating with rescue teams of respective districts in this regard, besides providing them medical aid where necessary.

Meanwhile in a press statement the governor said that India was punishing Kashmiri resistance leader Yasin Malik for demanding his due rights as a resident of an illegally occupied land.

The governor said that the treatment of Malik at the hands of Indian government has been deplorable.Chaudhry Sarwar urged the international community and the United Nations (UN) to take immediate notice of the situation in Kashmir which has been in shambles for more than 230 days after its illegal annexation.

The governor said that the international world’s silence on Kashmir was nothing short of shameful.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Sarwar added that the Indian government should immediately release all Kashmiri resistance leader and lift curfew-like situation in the occupied region as the world deals with a global pandemic in coronavirus.

Earlier, Pakistan urged the Indian government to lift the blockade in occupied Jammu and Kashmir in view of the outbreak of coronavirus and the reported cases of infected people there.

In her opening statement at the weekly news briefing in Islamabad, Foreign Office Spokesperson Aisha Farooqui stressed that lifting of restrictions is important to obtain full information of the infected people and to ensure the provision of essential items and medical supplies to the people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.