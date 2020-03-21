Share:

WAZIRABAD-A Quarantine Centre of 1000 beds, a public private partnership venture, has been established in the vast premises of Muslim Hands International (MHI) Education Complex for which two blocks has been allocated, 7 km on Sialkot road here at Wazirabad.

According to details Assistant Commissioner Waqar Hussain selected a unique site for establishment of Quarantine Center of 1000 beds in the premises of Muslim Hands International’s Education Complex, lying vacant due to closing of schools, situated on Sialkot road 7 km from Wazirabad and 2 km from Sohdra Mor where two blocks has been reserved for the purpose. One thousand Corona Virus suspects will be kept in Quarantine. A single building has the capacity of 550 persons. MHI will provide Food to 550 persons in Quarantine Center and has donated Rs5 millions.

Another nearby building has also been evacuated for 450 persons. The Corona suspects will be kept in Quarantine for 14 days and their samples will be taken and sent to relevant laboratories as well. Local Police will hold the responsibility of security while medical staff and emergent visitors will be issued special passes. Commissioner Gujranwala Division Gulzar Hussain, Deputy Commissioner Sohail Ashraf and SSP Operation Gujranwala Rashed Hidayat visited the proposed Quarantine Center where Assistant Commissioner Waqar Jissaom gave a thorough briefing over the Center and its location as well.

District Management expressed their satisfaction over the selection of site which was sufficient isolated from the localities. They also discussed measures for the Center and finalized the next steps. They stated that the Quarantine Center would be made functional within next few days. Meanwhile some socio-political corners have expressed their reservations over the site of Quarantine Center and said that the movements of corona suspects should be watched properly to save the near by Sohdra Town and other localities falls in the way of movement of suspects. They also demanded that Traffic Police should bind the passengers travelling in buses, wagons or by other means to use face masks as safety measures.