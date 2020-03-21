Share:

MULTAN-Provincial Minister Dr Akhtar Malik said on Saturday that Punjab government introduced Telemedicine Portal to facilitate ordinary patients of flu, cough and fever.

“Telemedicine, is a remote diagnosis and treatment of patients by means of telecommunications technology,” the minister observed.

Consultants of flu, fever and cough were available on the portal round the clock. The citizens, instead of visiting hospitals, they should contact on portal and sought prescription. He said this while holding press conference on measures against coronavirus and arrangements at country’s biggest quarantine, established in Multan.

Dr Akhtar Malik advised citizens to drink water regularly as it removed virus as early as possible. In case, virus went into stomach during drinking of water, it would die as acidity in stomach would kill viruses. The coronavirus is dangerous when it find its way to lungs, he stated.

About quarantine facility, he informed that Punjab Chief Minister deputed him to review measures against corona threat in district Multan. Dr Akhtar Malik informed that five ventilators along with oxygen cylinders were given at a health facility near quarantine.

In order to meet shortage of medical staffer, the government decided to recruit medical staff through walk-in-interview. Beside this, the Punjab government was also offering special incentive for those, who were performing their duties at quarantine centres. He lauded the efforts of district administration for making superb arrangements.

Dr Akhtar Malik stated that solid waste management was disposing waste material of quarantine through incinerators. Similarly, sewerage water from quarantine was also treated properly.

Punjab Chief Minister also constituted a special fund to deal with coronavirus issues. The government was also considering to sent zaireen to their respective districts wherein quarantine facility was available, said minister.

Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak also lauded response of community especially philanthropists, chemist association, ulema, peace committee and others for extending every possible facility in making quality arrangements for Zaireen.