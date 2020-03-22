Share:

KANDHKOT - People belonging from various walks of life such as political workers,

social activists, labourers

and farmers staged a protest demonstration

here on Saturday

against increase in the prices of items of daily use, particularly the food items, at a time when there is a virtual lockdown in Sindh owing

to fears over coronavirus.

They demanded the government to take immediate steps to rein in these criminal elements,

who, taking the advantage of a lockdown,

had increased the prices of food and other items of daily usage.Talking to this scribe, the protestors said that in the wake of restrictions

imposed by the federal and provincial government on various

businesses such as catering, shops, hotels, restaurants, marriage halls besides political and religious gatherings,

the prices of food items such as floor, pulses,

green vegetables, rice, mutton meat, beef meat, chicken, and other

items had increased throughout the district.They said the situation

was particularly more worrying for those who had become jobless owing to shutting down of these businesses. They complained that shopkeepers

selling fast food besides pakoras, fruits and other items had been forced to close their businesses

by the local police