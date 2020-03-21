Share:

ISLAMABAD - In line with the directions of Islamabad High Court, the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Saturday issued release orders of at least 230 prisoners who were languishing in Adiala jail in minor offences. IHC had ordered the authorities including police, administration and judiciary to visit Adiala jail so as to identify those languishing in minor offences like cheque dishonour, beggary etc so that they could be released at the earliest. The court directions came in the wake of Coronavirus spread in the country with the number of such cases crossing 500 on Saturday. According to Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat, these prisoners were detained in minor offences. They have been given bail on personal sureties, according to the Deputy Commissioner. Meanwhile, the ICT administration has devised SOPs in consultation with the other stakeholders regarding burial of a Coronavirus victim. A meeting was held at the district office here to discuss the strategy in this regard.

The hospitals have been directed to allocate their isolation wards; however, for the time being, the treatment ward would continue to be at the PIMS. The diagnostic centre would be the NIH. However, private hospitals and medical labs have been asked to acquire testing facilities so that they could tackle the patients in case the number of infected persons increases.