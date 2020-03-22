Share:

LAHORE - Inspector General Police Punjab has issued transfer and appointment orders of 21 police officers across Punjab on Saturday. As per details, Sajid Hussain has been posted as SP Special Branch Faisalabad, Habib Ullah Khan as SP Special Branch Bahawalpur, Haq Nawaz as SP Special Branch Sahiwal and Mulazim Hussain has been appointed as SP Sahiwal region. Farhat Hameed Qureshi has been posted as SP IRB Bahawalpur, Nasir Bajwa as SP Jaranwala, Tariq Mehmood as SP Investigation Bahawalpur, Muhammad Masood as SP Investigation Muzaffargarh, Shams ul Haq Durrani as SP Investigation Okara. Muhammad Awais Malik has been appointed as Additional SP Kasur, Asharf Awan as SP Investigation Mandi Bahauddin, Atta ur Rehman as SP Investigation Khanewal, Bihar Shah as SP PHP DG Khan, Zaheer Ahmed as SP VVIP Security Special Branch. Matiullah has been posted as SP Investigation Vehari, Qasim Khan as SP Security, Farrukh Hafeez as SSP Intelligence CTD Punjab. Zafar Abbas has been posted as SP Legal Faisalabad, Afzal Nazir as SP Headquarters PHP Punjab, Ghulam Hussain as SP Gujranwala Legal and Tariq Aziz as SP Headquarters Punjab.