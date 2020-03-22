Share:

In occupied Kashmir, Indian troops arrested two Kashmiri youth on the fake charge of being overground workers of mujahideen in South Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the youth identified as Irfan Ahmed Kuttey and Adil Bashir Lone were arrested during a cordon and search operation by a joint team of Indian Army and police in Shopian district.

Police claimed that Irfan, a resident of Chotipora Sedow in Pulwama district, was motivating the youth to join the armed struggle against Indian occupation. The other detained youth, Adil Bashir Lone, was a resident of Aaloora, Shopian.

The troops have taken the detained youth to an unknown location.