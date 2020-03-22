Share:

According to the head of state, Washington has offered to help Tehran fight the coronavirus outbreak. At the same time, the United States stated this week that there will be no sanctions relief for Iran, despite calls to ease the pressure amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei has questioned Washington's offer to provide medicine to Iran amid the COVID-19 outbreak citing suspicions that "the US created the virus".

In a televised speech, Khamenei described the US proposal as "strange", noting that Iran has the capability to battle "any kind of crisis" on its own.

"Several times Americans have offered to help Iran to contain the virus. Aside from the fact that there are suspicions about this virus being created by America ... their offer is strange since they face shortages in their fight against the virus”, said Khamenei.

The United States has warned Tehran that its "maximum pressure" policy against Iran will not stop despite the coronavirus epidemic in the country.

Russia and China called on the United States to abandon its unilateral sanctions against Iran amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Iran is among one of the countries worst-affected by COVID-19, with 20,610 confirmed cases and 1,556 fatalities.