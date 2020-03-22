Share:

The Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation announced plans to donate 1.8 million face masks, 210,000 COVID-19 test kits and other emergency supplies to 10 Asian countries, including Pakistan.

The nine other countries, namely, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Cambodia, Laos, the Maldives, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka would all receive the help that includes protective suits, ventilators and thermometers,

According to a report carried by China Economic Net on Sunday, Jack Ma said in his latest tweet “Go Asia!” he tweeted, “Delivering fast is not easy, but we'll get it done!”

This is the latest step in an ongoing effort from the Alibaba Founder’s foundation to push back against the COVID-19.

Ma joined Twitter last week to announce that the Jack Ma Foundation anAlibaba Foundation were shipping a donation of emergency supplies to the U.S. Having previously aided virus-fighting efforts in Japan, Iran and Italy, they also extended their help to African countries by sending thousands of testing kits and masks.

Globally the COVID-19 has infected more than 235,000 people so far. The death toll exceeded 10,000 with Italy’s death toll overtaking that of China’s.