Share:

ISLAMABAD - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are self-isolating with their one year old daughter True amid the coronavirus pandemic. Following California’s statewide stay-at-home order, the exes decided to shelter together.

Another source added, ‘Being quarantined has made [Khloe] have a soft spot for him, and she knows he will always be part of her life in some way because he is True’s dad.’

The revelation comes after Kardashian shot down rumors that she and the NBA star were reuniting romantically. The reality star jumped into the comments of a cryptic social media post which was a photo of herself with her daughter True.