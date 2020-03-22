PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information
Ajmal Wazir has said that currently the total
number of coronavirus
suspects in the province
is 130; the number of positive cases has risen to 27 while 59 cases were reported clear. The Advisor further added that Gilgit-Baltistan
pilgrims comprising
about 170 pilgrims in five buses convoy were handed over to the Gilgit-Baltistan police with full security. The Advisor expressed the latest details regarding
COVID-19 updates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to media at Itla Cell, Information
Department, Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday.Ajmal Wazir said that four positive cases
emerged on Saturday, which raised the number of positive reported cases
to 27 in KP. He also said that 15 cases have been reported positive out of the total 19 suspected cases entered
the province from Taftan border.The Advisor also said that as per the directives
of Chief Minister
Mahmood Khan, the provincial government has taken initiatives in time in order to control the spread of corona virus.
In this regard a Task Force has been established
in the leadership of CM which regularly
monitors the coronavirus
related activities, added by the Advisor.Ajmal Wazir told the media representatives that they would implement
all the decisions in letter and spirit to control
the spread of the virus
in the province.