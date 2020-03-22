Share:

PESHAWAR - Advisor to KP Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information

Ajmal Wazir has said that currently the total

number of coronavirus

suspects in the province

is 130; the number of positive cases has risen to 27 while 59 cases were reported clear. The Advisor further added that Gilgit-Baltistan

pilgrims comprising

about 170 pilgrims in five buses convoy were handed over to the Gilgit-Baltistan police with full security. The Advisor expressed the latest details regarding

COVID-19 updates in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to media at Itla Cell, Information

Department, Civil Secretariat, here on Saturday.Ajmal Wazir said that four positive cases

emerged on Saturday, which raised the number of positive reported cases

to 27 in KP. He also said that 15 cases have been reported positive out of the total 19 suspected cases entered

the province from Taftan border.The Advisor also said that as per the directives

of Chief Minister

Mahmood Khan, the provincial government has taken initiatives in time in order to control the spread of corona virus.

In this regard a Task Force has been established

in the leadership of CM which regularly

monitors the coronavirus

related activities, added by the Advisor.Ajmal Wazir told the media representatives that they would implement

all the decisions in letter and spirit to control

the spread of the virus

in the province.