LAHORE - Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) President Irfan Iqbal Sheikh has urged the government to relax condition of presenting CNIC for sale to unregistered persons till June 30. In a statement issued on Saturday, he said that business activities were affected badly due to coronavirus threat. LCCI president said that markets were deserted due to lack of customers and imposition of CNIC would only worsen the situation. At this testing time, businessmen were trying their best to maintain the supply chain. He said that postponement of CNIC condition till June 30 would be a great favor to the business community. He said that the LCCI was already supplementing the government efforts and has established a fund against coronavirus with seed money of Rs10 million.