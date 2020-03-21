Share:

Rawalpindi-The government is making all out efforts to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in the district and is not going for lockdown in the province. “A comprehensive plan is being kept in view as per the ground facts to control the pandemic,” said Raja Rashid Hafeez, provincial minister for Informal Education at a high-level meeting here on Saturday.

The meeting was held at Office of Deputy Commissioner to review the arrangements for dealing with Coronavirus in the district. Deputy Commissioner Rawalpindi Captain (Retd) Anwarul Haq, Member National Assembly Sheikh Rashid Shafiq, Vice-Chancellor Rawalpindi Medical University Dr Muhammad Umar, and health and police officials attended the meeting.

Addressing the meeting, Raja Rashid Hafeez said that comprehensive arrangements have been made to prevent Corona in Rawalpindi District and a plan has been made keeping in view the ground facts.

The minister said health authorities are fully functional and all available resources will be used to deal with any potential situation and the public should adopt maximum precautions in the current situation.

Punjab Minister for Literacy and Informal Education Raja Rashid Hafeez said that quarantine centres are fully functional for 1,200 people in Rawalpindi and quarantine centres will be operational soon for another 1,800 people.

He said that the best way to prevent Corona spread is to be cautious and to take maximum precautions in the current situation when Rawalpindi is safe from Corona. He said that unnecessary visit of public places should be avoided.

Parliamentary Secretary for Anti-Narcotics Sheikh Rashid Shafique said that there was no plan of lockdown yet but traders had been asked to follow the directives of the government to observe timing of their markets and bazaars.

Deputy Commissioner Captain (R) Anwar-ul-Haq said the administration is on high-alert and arrangements were being made to deal with Corona under a comprehensive plan.

He said that strict screening of all passengers coming from overseas at the Benazir Bhutto International Airport is being carried out and the government policies in this regard are being fully implemented.

Rawalpindi Medical University Vice Chancellor Dr Muhammad Umar said that the Coronavirus has spread to 190 countries.