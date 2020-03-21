Share:

Attock-One person was killed while six others got injured, including a man and his three sons, over a land dispute in Dher village in limits of Attock Saddar Police station. The dead and injured belong to same family. According to police sources, there was dispute over a piece of land among the family. Both groups exchanged harsh words which tuned into a bloody quarrel. Resultantly, Riasat Khan was killed while six others got injured.

The injured were identified as Niaz Hussain, Muhammad Arshad, Muhammad Tariq and his three sons Asif Traiq, Hammad Tariq and Shahzad Tariq.

The dead and injured were shifted to DHQ Hospital Attock. The case was registered after delay of many hours due to dispute of jurisdiction between Attock Saddar Police Station and Attock Khurd Police Station.