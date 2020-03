Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Saturday telephoned Khawaja brothers and congratulated them on their release from the prison after year-long detention.

On the occasion, Salman Rafique and Saad Rafique both thanked the senior politician and also expressed the resolve to stand by the federal and provincial governments in their fight against the deadly coronavirus pandemic. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi notified them about each assembly member opting to donate their one month salary in coronavirus relief efforts.

Khawaja Salman Rafique said that the current times are very difficult for the country and whatever direction and decision is made by the government, he willfully back it.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that one shouldn’t be afraid of the coronavirus rather face it head-on and defeat it.

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique were released from Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat jail on March 19.

The Supreme Court had granted bail to accused in Paragon housing corruption reference on Tuesday.