Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Pentagon has successfully tested a hypersonic glide body capable of flying five times faster than the speed of sound.

The test was conducted at the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii where it traveled at hypersonic speeds and landed on ‘a designated impact point.’ Known as the Common-Hypersonic Glide Body (C-HGB), the vessel will be used as the base for the Department of Defense’s hypersonic missile.

The glide body is set to be accessible to all US military branches, allowing them to customize the base with weapons tailored to their needs -whether it will be used on land or sea.