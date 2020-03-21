Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) on Saturday decided to examine patients in Outdoor Patients Department (OPD) only in case of acute emergency due to Coronavirus (COVID-19) situation.

It was decided in a meeting held regarding treatment of COVID-19 patients in hospital, which was attended by clinical heads and nursing staff.

The minutes of the meeting available with The Nation said that a meeting with heads of clinical departments and nursing staff regarding treatment of COVID-19 patients was held on Saturday under the chairmanship of the Executive Director (ED) in the conference room.

It was decided that treatment in OPDs will be continued but modified by heads of clinical departments. The meeting also decided to advise patients to visit OPDs in case of acute emergency only.

The meeting decided that announcements will be made regularly in all clinical components of PIMS for those patients to wear masks while visiting OPD.

It was also decided that heads of all clinical departments will rationalise the OPDs and proper duty roster of consultants, PGs, MOs and HOs will be circulated.

The meeting also decided that only emergency procedures will be done in ENT, Dental and Gastro departments where N-95 masks will be required, so that isolation ward and other critical areas will be strengthened by providing N-95 masks to them.

It further said that no medical representative was allowed to visit OPD and the number of visitors is to be minimised in OPD, EAC and wards also.

The PIMS administration also issued a notification of banning all kinds of requests of leaves also.

The notification issued said that it is circulated for information and strict compliance of all heads/ incharges of various departments of PIMS that due to health emergency COVID-19, all kinds of requests for leaves are hereby banned.

It also said that therefore, the heads/incharges of various departments are directed not to allow/recommend any type of leave request.