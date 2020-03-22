Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), on Saturday signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Federal Government Educational Institutions (Cantts & Garrisons) to develop Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS) and School Information System (SIS) for 355 educational institutions.

The MoU was signed by Chairman PITB, Azfar Manzoor and Director General Federal Government Educational Institute, Major General Muhammad Asghar.

DG IT Operations Faisal Yousuf, Director FGEIs Brigadier Abdul Hameed and senior officers attended the ceremony.

Azfar Manzoor said that these systems were being developed to maintain daily school activities and PITB would provide full technical support to FGEIs in this regard.

Major General Muhammad Asghar said that the technology based solution devised by PITB would not only maintain the updated and accurate electronic repository of teaching and non-teaching staff’s personal files records but would also manage the transfer and posting records, inquiry and training details, evaluations, student registration, online admissions, learning management and keeping track of attendance records as well.

Faisal Yousuf said that under this system, all documents and information would be stored in the central place to preserve all teachers’ records and would assist the school administration to effectively look after school management.