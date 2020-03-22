ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday directed its licensees to remain fully prepared for the provision of uninterrupted telecom services
to the consumers.It was also directed that necessary
resources should remain available at all levels for smooth functioning of voice/data services
and networks. The advisory
also emphasizes on all support staff adopting necessary
preventative measures against COVID 19. All Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and Local Loop operators should ensure that customers have access
to their services. The CMOs should also coordinate with local
authorities for functioning of franchises, top up outlets and communication networks in the affected areas. They should resolve consumer complaints efficiently, with fully equipped teams, and issue awareness messages in national and regional
languages, in wake of coronavirus spread threat.Moreover, the federal and provincial government authorities
have been requested to facilitate
communication services providers by ensuring that support
staff of all telecommunication
companies be facilitated in providing logistics and maintenance