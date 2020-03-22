Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) on Saturday directed its licensees to remain fully prepared for the provision of uninterrupted telecom services

to the consumers.It was also directed that necessary

resources should remain available at all levels for smooth functioning of voice/data services

and networks. The advisory

also emphasizes on all support staff adopting necessary

preventative measures against COVID 19. All Cellular Mobile Operators (CMOs) and Local Loop operators should ensure that customers have access

to their services. The CMOs should also coordinate with local

authorities for functioning of franchises, top up outlets and communication networks in the affected areas. They should resolve consumer complaints efficiently, with fully equipped teams, and issue awareness messages in national and regional

languages, in wake of coronavirus spread threat.Moreover, the federal and provincial government authorities

have been requested to facilitate

communication services providers by ensuring that support

staff of all telecommunication

companies be facilitated in providing logistics and maintenance