Share:

Rawalpindi-Airport police have rounded up brother of ruling party’s legislator on charges of kite flying and interference into police matters on Saturday.

Police also seized kites and chemical coated string from the possession of accused identified as Wajahat Qayyum Abbasi, the younger brother of PTI MPA and Chairman Punjab Education Foundation Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, according to details.

A case was also registered against the accused with Police Station (PS) Airport under sections 186 of Pakistan Penal Code and The Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying Ordinance 2001-4.

According to details, a team of Dolphin Force was on routine patrol in Gulraiz Phase II when they spotted a group of people violating Punjab government’s ban on kite flying and putting lives of public in danger. As the Dolphin Force tried to stop the group of people from kite flying, a man namely Wajahat Qayyum Abbasi came forward and barred police officials from doing so. The cops called more police force by wireless call. Kite flyers managed to flee from the scene after Wajahat Qayyum Abbasi started interfering into police matter. “Police held the man and shifted him to police station. A case has been registered against him.”

Wajahat Qayyum Abbasi threatened police official of dire consequences and of getting them fired from police service with the help of his brother MPA Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Beenish Fatima, however, when contacted, confirmed the arrest of brother of MPA on charges of showing resistance to police and kite flying. She said police also registered a case against the accused and put him in lock up. Later, Wajahat Qayyum Abbasi was released by Station House Officer PS Airport Chaudhry Riaz following the orders of City Police Officer, who issued an advisory to SHOs to release all the accused detained in lock ups in police stations on minor charges.