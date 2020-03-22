Share:

LAHORE - Speaker Punjab Assembly Ch Parvez Elahi met Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday. The meeting took place regarding prevailing political situation with particular reference to measures taken in Punjab for protection against Coronavirus. On the recommendation of the Speaker, the meeting decided to establish Punjab Government Emergency Fund All MPAs including the Speaker, Deputy Speaker, all Members of the Assembly (MPAs), grade 16 to 22 officers of the Assembly secretariat would deposit their one month salary in this Fund. All parliamentary parties fully appreciated this decision of Speaker Ch Parvez Elahi and expressed willingness to donate one month salary to the fund. Ch Parvez Elahi said that in the prevailing situation Punjab was facing great danger from the pandemic which could be overcome by adopting preventive measures. He said that keeping political point scoring aside, there was a dire need to fight the deadly coronavirus, unitedly. Ch Parvez Elahi said that alongside all possible preventive measures were being taken by the federal and provincial governments to check and control Coronavirus and a full-fledged awareness campaign among the masses was needed.