BADIN - In the wake of increase in the cases of coronavirus
in the province, the district administration, in collaboration with the Education
Department, has set up a quarantine center in the building of Government
High School Badin.The suspected patients will be kept in five rooms equipped with all necessary
facilities.On the directives of Deputy
Commissioner Badin, Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja,
Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar Badin
along with other officials
visited the newly established quarantine center and inspected the arrangements made there for the suspected patients.Later talking to the media,
Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, ADC-I, said that in the wake of emerging cases of coronavirus in Sindh, a quarantine center
had been built in the building of Government High School. He said that it was the resolve of the deputy commissioner to facilitate the masses at any cost and to convey to them the message that the district
government stands with them.All those suspected patients
found with travel history by doctors of Indus
Hospital and others government concerned doctors would be quarantined
here for identified
duration, he added.On the occasion, Mr. Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar Badin
told this scribe that district administration is fully prepared to facilitate
the public in the irony
days. He said that required
medical staff had been assigned the duties round the clock when district administration