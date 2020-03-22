Share:

BADIN - In the wake of increase in the cases of coronavirus

in the province, the district administration, in collaboration with the Education

Department, has set up a quarantine center in the building of Government

High School Badin.The suspected patients will be kept in five rooms equipped with all necessary

facilities.On the directives of Deputy

Commissioner Badin, Dr Imranul Hassan Khawaja,

Additional Deputy Commissioner-I, Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar Badin

along with other officials

visited the newly established quarantine center and inspected the arrangements made there for the suspected patients.Later talking to the media,

Dr Imran-ul-Hassan Khawaja, ADC-I, said that in the wake of emerging cases of coronavirus in Sindh, a quarantine center

had been built in the building of Government High School. He said that it was the resolve of the deputy commissioner to facilitate the masses at any cost and to convey to them the message that the district

government stands with them.All those suspected patients

found with travel history by doctors of Indus

Hospital and others government concerned doctors would be quarantined

here for identified

duration, he added.On the occasion, Mr. Umar Memon, Mukhtiarkar Badin

told this scribe that district administration is fully prepared to facilitate

the public in the irony

days. He said that required

medical staff had been assigned the duties round the clock when district administration