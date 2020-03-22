Share:

KHYBER - A quarantine centre was established

at the Torkham border on Saturday to deal with the coronavirus affectees in case the authorities decide to reopen the Pak-Afghan border.The centre in charge Dr Kashmala said that the ten-bed quarantine centre had been set up and the government

is going to install a thermal scanner to scan the passengers.She, however, complained about the lack of health crew at the centre and asked for immediate provision of the additional staff. Member Provincial Assembly, Shafiq Sher Afridi, also visited the centre and examined

the medical facilities there.He said that the coronavirus was an epidemic disease

and precautionary steps were the best strategy to control it. He vowed that jointly they would get