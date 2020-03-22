Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former chairman Senate and PPP stalwart Senator Raza Rabbani Saturday

urged the international community

especially US to immediately

lift international sanctions on Iran enabling the neighbouring country to better deal with COVID-19.He said that the governments of the world and in particular of the US should take heed of grave situation

in Iran in the wake of outbreak of novel coronavirus there.“The continued imposition of US sanctions against Iran is in direct

violation of the United Nations Security Council’s Resolution No. 2231. At this critical time of corona pandemic, the continuation of such sanctions amounts to crime against humanity,” he said in a statement.His statement came a day after Prime Minister Imran Khan insisted

the international community to remove sanctions on Iran at a time when it is dealing with such a large outbreak.Senator Rabbani said that the sanctions provide for a continued ban on the transfer of medicines and medical equipment. “It also placed serious restrictions in the use of financial resources to import and produce equipment and medicines,

build and equip hospitals including

field hospitals for this contagious

virus, he added.Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani had last week written letters to his counterparts across the world including

Prime Minister Imran Khan informing them how his country was facing difficulties to fight the COVID-19 due to the US sanctions. He had urged the countries to help