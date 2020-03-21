Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Food Control Department of Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) has imposed fine of Rs150,000 on different food outlets for not making proper cleanliness arrangements, hygienic environment, using expiry products and use of unhealthy ingredients for the edibles. According to RCB Spokesman Qaiser Mahmood, the teams conducted surprise raids on a medical store and Cash & Carry centre located in Saddar and imposed a fine of Rs100,000 for selling expired products while imposed a fine of Rs50,000 on a sweet shop for unhygienic food and poor cleanliness condition.