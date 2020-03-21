Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Wasim Khan has said that if coronavirus pandemic ends in a few months, the remaining PSL-5 can be hosted in November window.

In a digital interaction with sports journalists here on Saturday, Wasim said: “After the Men’s Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, we will have November window to conduct the remaining matches of the PSL 2020 just before the drafts of the sixth edition of the PSL. But it all can happen if coronavirus pandemic ends in a few months.”

Highlighting the works done by the current PCB in 2019-20, the PCB CEO said: “We have successfully conducted more than 500 matches in the 2019 and 2020, which indicates our commitment with the promotion and betterment of cricket in Pakistan. The league round of the PSL-5 was also successfully hosted at various grounds of different cities of the country, where quality of cricket and pitches were great while enthusiasm of cricket fans was sky high, which made the mega event more enthralling and exciting one. Most of the matches were played in front of full houses, which reflected the success and popularity of the event.

“The PCB has been working flat-out since August 2019 when the new constitution came into effect. In the lead up, the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020, the PCB had already delivered six men’s and four women’s domestic tournament, besides planning and delivery of international matches, including home internationals against Sri Lanka and Bangladesh. Our teams also visited abroad, while the men’s and U19 lads featured in global events. With no errors in logistics and operational arrangements, I can proudly say the PCB delivered an excellent service to cricket in the 2019-20 season,” he added.

When asked when the normal cricketing activities will resume in the country, Wasim replied: “The coronavirus pandemic is everywhere in the world and no one across the globe is playing. The start of the England season has also been delayed at least until 28 May, so everyone in the world is the victim of this dangerous disease and as soon as this is overcome, the International Cricket Council (ICC) and other world governing bodies will reschedule all the sports events and then we will accordingly reschedule our domestic and national events and also decide about hosting the semifinals and final of the PSL-5.”

When asked whether PSL-5 will help in picking up the final squad for the Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia, he said: “The national selection committee under Misbah’s leadership will decide about it. And yes if coronavirus pandemic continues, and no activity takes place before the T20 World Cup, the top performers of the PSL-5 will be considered in the squad but it all depends upon the selection committee, who are expert in their department.”

Replying to a query regarding Hafeez’s tweet on Sharjeel Khan, Wasim said: “Hafeez should be focusing on his own cricket instead of giving opinions on right and wrong. Current players should not be going up on social media to criticise other players or talk about what policies the cricket board should or shouldn’t have. They can have their opinions about various things about world cricket and cricket in general but not about the rights and wrongs of players and the boards and they should leave that to cricket board to answer,” he concluded.