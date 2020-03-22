Share:

Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, the spokesman to the Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, has in a reaction to the Address of PM Imran Khan said that even in these trying times Imran Khan has continued to disappoint the nation.

Senator Khokhar said that whether the issue of Taliban is concerned or the coronavirus, Imran Khan has always tried to divide the nation. In contrast the Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari gave a message of unity to the nation. Prime Minister Imran Khan displayed a negative attitude.

Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar said that we should learn lessons from China and other countries. We will have to protect the lives of the people. PM Imran Khan is hiding behind poor whereas in the last eighteen months of Imran Khan have been hell for the poor people of Pakistan. We cannot push people to death in the garb of saving employment. Why is the prime minister shying away from spending on the people of Pakistan, he asked. He further asked that if the resources are not spent on the poor people of Pakistan in this situation then when will the money be spent on the poor people?