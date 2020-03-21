Share:

RAWALPINDI - A gang of five robbers shot dead a man while injured another during a house robbery bid in Satellite Town on Saturday. After committing crime, the robbers managed to flee from the scene. The dead and injured persons were brought to the Holy Family Hospital (HFH). The deceased was identified as Umair Rauf and injured as Zubair Rauf. Police Station Banni officials registered case against the gang of robbers under sections 302/397 and 396 of Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) and started investigation. City Police Officer (CPO) Muhammad Ashan Younas, on the other hand, took notice of the issue and directed SP Rawal Division Rai Mazhar to trace out the robbers. According to sources, a citizen namely Rauf Anwar Bhatti lodged a complaint with police stating he woke up at 3:35am after hearing noise coming out from TV lounge of his house. He said that as he came out from his room, he saw five robbers holding guns and searching the house. He said his brother Ibrar Bhatti was already present there and the robbers warned them not to move. In the meanwhile, he said his two sons Umair and Zubair arrived there and put up resistance with the robbers. The robbers gunned down Umair and shot and injured Zubair and fled from the scene, the applicant said. He asked police to register a case against the robbers and to arrest them. Police lodged a case against gang of robbers and launched investigation with no arrest so far.