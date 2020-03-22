Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has ordered scaling up of telemedicine facilities at hospitals and removal of rush from waiting areas in the wake of increasing number of CIVID-19 in Punjab.

Chairing a meeting at the Committee Room of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department on Saturday, she said that adequate number of test kits was available and another supply would be reaching shortly.

The Minister said: “The private hospitals have been directed to end rush of people in waiting areas. All public gatherings are being stopped. We are starting telemedicine facility at teaching hospitals for all kinds of medical advice on Corona. Social distancing is key to prevention. I appeal to the people to stay at home and stop the spread of Corona virus. We are doing all in the realm of possibility to combat the threat. The healthcare staff is working round the clock to provide services to the people and the figures of suspected and confirmed patients are being shared on regular basis”. She said that department was working in close collaboration with other departments to ensure best possible response to Corona.

guidelines for

shifting, treatment of Covid-19 patients

The Punjab Healthcare Commission has issued directions for the transfer and treatment of Covid-19 patients in both private and public-sector hospitals.

Moreover, the PHC has carried out special inspections of 32 major hospitals – 10 public and 22 private – for assessing their preparedness to handle and treat the Covid-19 patients. These hospitals have been provided guidance to improve their facilities besides rectifying deficiencies immediately.

As per the transfer protocol of a Covid-19 patient from one hospital to another, the hospital concerned would first inform the nominated officers of the PHC about it. The officers would get clearance from the focal persons of the other hospital for the availability of beds and necessary preparations. Upon clearance, the patient would only be shifted by the Rescue 1122 ambulance. Moreover, the hospitals have been instructed to treat these patients as per the guidelines of the Punjab government.

Also, the private teaching hospitals were directed to treat the deserving patients as per the rules of the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council. The teaching hospitals were advised to report contact details of the suspected and confirmed Covid-19 patients to the Provincial Disease Surveillance & Response Unit, Directorate General Health Services Punjab.