ISLAMABAD-The Sabzi Mandi police have busted a notorious gang of street criminals and recovered snatched jewellery, cash, mobile phones and hand bags, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said that SP Industrial Area Zubair Ahmad Shaikh constituted special police teams to curb the activities of street criminals in the city. One of the police teams under supervision of SDPO Sabzi Mandi Ghulam Muhammad Baqir and headed by SHO Sabzi Mandi Imran Haider succeeded to bust a notorious street criminal gang.

The accused have been identified as Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Zeeshan and Muhammad Usman. The police team also recovered three pistols with ammunition, artificial jewellery, cash, 13 mobile phones and hand bags from the accused, said the officials.

The accused during preliminary investigation have revealed that they were involved in street crime in the area of Sabzi Mandi and surroundings. Cases have been registered and further investigation is underway, the officials said.