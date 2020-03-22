Share:

ISLAMABAD - To minimize spread of coronavirus, Supreme Court of Pakistan has taken some preventive measures. According to a press release, the Apex Court has advised staff members above the age of 50 to work from home. Only the essential

staff will attend the office. In addition, all the female staff have been advised to stay at home. Only essential cases will be heard at principal seat Islamabad

by three benches. Moreover, only cases of urgent nature will be heard at Karachi and Lahore branch registries.