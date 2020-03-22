Share:

ISLAMABAD - Opposition Leader in National Assembly and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz President Shehbaz Sharif is return to Pakistan amid coronavirus spread in many parts of the country.

PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif will land in Islamabad on Sunday morning after remaining in the United Kingdom for over four months, according to the party spokesperson.

A video message loaded on the party’s social media page shows the party President telling the nation that he was returning to the country from UK Saturday night after receiving the reports that Pakistan was going to suspended all international flights to the country, though he wanted to stay further in connection with the treatment of his elder brother and party Quaid, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. “As I heard that Pakistan’s airspace is being shut tonight, I asked my Quaid to guide me on the subject and he allowed me to depart for Pakistan,” Shehbaz said.

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc in Pakistan and the world, said Shehbaz adding, “I am coming back to Pakistan to be with the people.” He said that he was in London for his brother Nawaz’s medical treatment. However, Nawaz told him to return to Pakistan as that should be his priority.

PML-N spokesperson Marriyum Aurangzeb earlier said in a statement that Shehbaz Sharif will leave UK for Pakistan on a PIA flight.

The PML-N president had left for London in November last year along with PML-N supremo and his elder brother Nawaz Sharif, who was allowed to travel abroad by the government and courts to seek medical treatment. The spokesperson said that party President Shehbaz Sharif, who was abroad to attend to his ailing brother and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, will return to Pakistan tonight (Saturday).

Shehbaz also met with his mother and elder brother, Nawaz Sharif before departing for Islamabad. Pictures of the PML-N president were posted on the party’s social media page in which he can be seen hugging his mother and brother in London as he prepared to leave for Islamabad. Pakistan on Saturday announced it was suspending international flights for two weeks owing to the Coronavirus.

Shehbaz, who is the opposition leader in the National Assembly, will land at the Islamabad airport, according to the spokesperson. The development came hours after government announced that it was suspending all international flights operations in a bid to contain the Coronavirus outbreak. It is yet to see whether the PML-N president is quarantined on his arrival in the country or he goes in self isolation.