KARACHI - Sindh Minister for Information, Local Government, Housing & Town Planning Syed Nasir Hussain Shah has said that the entire Sindh cabinet is with Prime Minister

Imran Khan in these testing times.Addressing a press conference along with other provincial ministers for information

via a video link on Saturday, the minister said the Sindh government would follow whatever strategy the federal

government chalked out in its efforts to limit the spread of the coronavirus. Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said that on the directives of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, all members of the Sindh cabinet had decided

to leave the politics of blame game aside. “We will get into politics once we get rid of this monster,” Nasir added.The provincial minister said that firstly it was imperative for us to adopt measures

to stop the spread of the virus.He commended the initiative of the federal minister of information and broadcasting of forming this group of information

ministers of all provinces.The minister also praised the role of the media, saying the way the media was supporting the government in these difficult times was commendable. “We should reciprocate this gesture of the media,” Nasir stressed.He reiterated that since COVID-19 was country’s collective problem, “Therefore, we should sort it out together.”Sindh minister for information also appreciated

people of the province for confining

themselves to their homes on the call of CM Syed Murad Ali Shah.He said that the most effective way to keep ourselves safe from the coronavirus