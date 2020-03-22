Share:

LAHORE - CCPO Lahore, Zulfiqar Hameed has approved model initiatives to improve traffic system in the city. Under the Student Engagement Program, students will be trained to voluntarily cooperate with the traffic police. Chief Traffic Officer Lahore Captain (R) Hammad Abid briefed the CCPO on the Student Engagement Program.

The program will be pushed forward after Corona’s situation improves. “Student volunteers from various educational institutions will cooperate with the traffic police” said the CCPO. The traffic police will train the volunteer students to perform traffic management duties once a week near their respective institutes” he said. Zulfiqar Hameed said that traffic police will also salute volunteer students to encourage them. “Awards and commendation certificates will be distributed on good performance every month” announced the CCPO. The CCPO said that the program aims to highlight students’ sense of social responsibility, which would encourage students to have a positive outlook on practical life.

Meanwhile, to improve city traffic situation, Lahore Traffic Police decided to close 45 unnecessary u-turns on major roads in the city. Chief Traffic Officer Capt. (R) Syed Hammad Abid said that U-turns have been identified in 10 Circles of City Traffic police. “Unnecessary u-turns affect the flow of traffic” observed the CTO. He said that CCPO Lahore Zulfiqar Hameed has directed measures to improve traffic flow and make them more efficient. “A letter has been written to Commissioner Lahore in this regard” said the CTO. The CTO said that the Commissioner has also identified Lahore at 178 places which are affected by the encroachments. “With the help of the district administration, we will eliminate the encroachments on the roads” the CTO maintained.