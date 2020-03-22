Share:

ISLAMABAD - The pop star, 30, was previously branded a ‘snake’ by Kanye’s wife Kim Kardashian West after she claimed she had ‘no idea’ Kanye would call her a ‘b***h’ in the song. Kim shared a clip at the time which showed Kanye consulting Taylor about whether he could use the line ‘I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex’, suggesting that Taylor had lied about being forewarned about the song. The backlash Taylor received from Kim’s claim is thought to be the part of the reason behind why she took a hiatus from music shortly after. However a new clip that surfaced on social media appears to show Kanye didn’t consult Taylor about the lyric, and only asked her about the other line in the song, which was previously mentioned by Kim. In the footage which has been shared on Twitter, Kanye can be seen informing Taylor he is writing a song about her and asked her if she could add hype to the song by tweeting it out.