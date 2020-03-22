Share:

RAWALPINDI - A US diplomat allegedly infected with coronavirus has been escorted forcefully to US Embassy from New Islamabad International Airport (NIIAP), informed sources on Saturday, disclosed.

The US diplomat arrived at NIIAP from Doha via flight number QR-632, where the health department experts screened him. Upon screening, the diplomat was found with symptoms of coronvirus, sources said. However, the staff of US Consulate escorted the diplomat to federal capital instead of shifting him to hospital for medical treatment, sources said.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi and US Embassy spokesman were not available for comments.