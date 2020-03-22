Share:

Islamabad/LAHORE/KARACHI - The total coronavirus cases in the country swelled to 750 on Saturday, as 240 more people were tested positive, official data shows.

Authorities confirmed no less than 240 new cases in different parts of the country on Saturday.

According to officials, at least 143 new cases were reported in the Sindh province, 12 in Balochistan, 8 in KP, and 41 in Punjab and 35 in Gilgit-Baltistan. With new infections, the total coronavirus cases jumped to 396 in Sindh, 152 in Punjab, 104 in Balochistan, 56 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and 11 in Islamabad.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan Saturday said the federal government was providing all possible resources and assistance to provinces to deal with the coronavirus threat efficiently and effectively. Addressing a video-conference regarding effective media mechanism on

coronavirus, she said, “on behalf of Prime Minister Imran Khan, I assure that in current situation, we all are united, we have to give a message that being a nation, we can handle the threat of coronavirus effectively.” The conference was also attended by provincial representatives through video-link. She said the government was ensuring the provision of timely and correct information to media, adding the government was also taking steps to stop fake news circulating on social media, causing panic among general public.

She was of the view that stoppage of misleading and fake news about the coronavirus was important.

The special assistant asked the opposition parties to set aside all the political differences and interest till purging the country of coronavirus. She said protecting health, life and property of people was the top most priority of the government. She advised the masses to avoid coming out of homes unnecessarily and follow precautionary measures to control spread of deadly Coronavirus (COVID-19), saying that social distancing could help avoid transmission of the coronavirus - COVID-19.

Responding to a question, she said only the prime minister had the authority to announce lockdown in the country. The Sindh provincial minister had sought help of media in the current situation to fight with the deadly coronavirus in an effective way.

Representative from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ajmal Wazir said the cases of coronavirus in the province had reached 23. He stressed the unity by putting aside all the political differences. He said two quarantine centers had been established at Dera Ghazi Khan for pilgrims coming from Iran.

