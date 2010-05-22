LAHORE - Manga Mandi police claimed to arrest three alleged dacoits involved in numerous cases of robbery, dacoity-cum-murder and vehicle snatching, besides recovering sophisticated weapons and booty worth millions of rupees on Friday. The arrested accused was later identified as Shabbir alias Sherry with two unidentified accomplices. According to police record Sherry had gunned down a citizen during a robbery attempt in Shahdara police limits in 2009. SSP (Operations) Ch Shafiq Ahmad Gujjar has announced cash prizes and commendatory certificates for the police team.