Iranian President Dr Mehmoud Ahmedinejad’s statement that Tehran would regard ‘enemy of Pakistan as enemy of Iran’ is no small gesture; it is a blanket support that reveals the depth of emotion of a caring neighbour and the extent to which his country could go to safeguard the interests of Pakistan. The view also points to an undeniable reality that the interests of the two countries are so inextricably linked to each other’s that threat to one is threat to another. And in mounting a successful response to any challenge, both would have to join hands. Dr Ahmedinejad was talking to Pakistani Minister of National Regulations and Services Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, who called on him in Tehran on Sunday.

It is worthy of note that it is the first time that a Muslim country has so unambiguously stressed what the entire Muslim world in the throes of “clash of civilizations” should already have been acting upon. Before time could run out, Muslim nations should ponder the remark of the Iranian President, though addressed to the Pakistani leadership, and think of ways of pooling their resources, of which they have no dearth, and put up a joint defence of their interests. On a purely regional level, we have been consistently arguing for Afghanistan, Pakistan, Iran and Turkey to constitute a forum of their own to debate and resolve the problems facing them, the foremost right now being that of Afghanistan. The elements from outside that are at present entrenched in Afghanistan in a position of dictating decisions could not be expected to produce a solution that would best suit the country as well as the region. For them, their strategic goals are of cardinal importance. It falls basically on Afghan President Hamid Karzai to appreciate the logic of this strategy of the foreign occupying powers in contrast with the intentions of these four regional nations.

Pakistan as well should be proactively involved in this enterprise of Afghanistan’s ultimate solution. At the same time, there ought to be no let up in increasing our bilateral cooperation with Iran. The significance of the Iran-Pakistan gas pipeline project for Pakistan needs little emphasis. The prolonged and enervating spells of loadshedding should serve as a constant reminder to our decision makers about this most suitable means of getting over the problem. There are umpteen other areas of cooperation in trade, industry and agriculture. By the time Dr Ahmedinejad’s visits Pakistan in August this year we should be ready with a positive set of proposals of enhancing our mutual cooperation.