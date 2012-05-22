Five people died when a powerful explosive device went off at a suburban restaurant in Damascus on Tuesday. The authorities blamed the blast on armed terrorist groups active in the country. Meanwhile, UN peacekeeping observers have acknowledged the presence of terrorist groups in Syria, which are hindering the peace process between the government and the opposition, China’s Xinhua agency reports, quoting UN peacekeeping head Herve Ladsous.
Damascus blast kills 5
RELATED NEWS
Top Stories
comments powered by Disqus