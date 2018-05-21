Share:

KASUR -As many as 1,700 policemen are discharging duty outside mosques and imambargahs across Kasur district during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to SP (investigation) Quddus Baig, the police personnel also perform duty outside mosques during Tarveeh timings. "They also conduct patrol during Sehri and Tarveeh timings," he said, adding that the cops had also been deployed at rooftop of sensitive-declared buildings. The SP said that all the station house officers had been tasked with ensuring law and order in their respective jurisdiction. He urged religious scholars to create intersect harmony among the masses, advising them not to deliver hate speeches during the month of Ramazan. The police officer said that the security at check-posts had been tightened, adding that search operations were also being conducted on a daily-basis.

Later, the SP investigation paid a visit to Ramazan Bazaars at Railway Station, Dera Shamlat Kot Murad Khan and Mustafabad. He also went to vegetable and fruit market; inspected the quality and sale of different kinds of foodstuff. The SP investigation went to check the pricelists displayed at stalls. He directed the officials concerned to ensure thorough frisking of people visiting Ramazan Bazaars. He appealed to citizens to keep a close eye on suspicious elements and bags and informed the police in case of any illegal activity.