islamabad-Islamabad police have arrested 11 outlaws involved in several crimes from different areas of the city, said a police spokesperson on Monday.

According to the details, SSP (Operations) Najeeb ur Rehman Bugvi had especially ordered a crackdown against the criminal elements in the city. Inspector Muhammad Shafique of CIA police, on a tip off, recovered 1.7kg heroine from Zameer and arrested him on the spot. SI Talib Hussain of Aabpara police station recovered 250gm charas from Asad Ali and arrested him. ASI Mukhtar Ahmed of Karachi Company police station recovered 10 litre alcohol from Abid Masih while ASI Zulfiqar Ahmed recovered a mobile phone from Shah Deed Khan. Shalimar police recovered 230gm heroine from the two accused including Muhammad Ajmal and Mukhtar Ahmed. Homicide inspector Muhammad Aslam recovered a pistol from Ammad Waheed.

Sub Inspector Azhar Mahmood of Ramana police station recovered 60gm heroine form Nadeem and arrested him. Industrial Area police recovered stolen cash from a woman, Kishwar Bibi while SI Muhammad Hanif recovered a 30-bore pistol from Waqas Khan. The police have registered separate cases against the accused and further investigation is underway.

The SSP has appreciated the performance of the police and has directed them to accelerate their efforts against anti-social elements active in the city.