KARACHI - As many as 21 outlaws were arrested in drive against gangsters associated with Lyari gang here on Monday.

According to the details, Rangers troops conducted raid in Kalakot area of Lyari while arrested two gangsters including Mujeebullah and Arshad. The accused persons were affiliated with Sajid Majid gang of Lyari. Rangers spokesperson said that the accused persons were involved in drug paddling and other criminal activities.

Rangers troops also conducted raids in Shareefabad, Solder Bazaar, Arambagh and Brigade areas while arrested five accused persons including Siddique, Kashif, Shona Khan, Ihtasham and Salman. The accused persons were wanted to the police in various sort of criminal activities including robberies, street crimes and other sort of criminal activities. Ranges also arrested Zahid Hussain in a raid conducted in Clifton area. Rangers said that the accused person involved in narcotics business in city’s posh areas.

13 ACCUSED HELD

Karachi police claimed to have arrested 13 accused persons in various raids conducted in different parts of the city. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, narcotics, motorbikes and other looted valuables from the possession of accused persons.

Jamshaid Quarter police claimed to have arrested an accused namely Arsalan while recovered weapons and narcotics from the possession of accused persons. Kalri police arrested an accused namely Imran while recovered weapons and looted valuables form his possession. Police said that the accused person involved in various sort of criminal activities particularly wanted to the police in number of street crimes.

Malir City police arrested Munir Shah and Shahid Ahmed while recovered narcotics from their possession. Police said that the accused persons were running a drug den in the locality and wanted to the police in various other criminal activities. Quaidabad police arrested an accused Zeshan Ahmed while recovered narcotics from his possession. Garden police arrested an accused Zubair while recovered weapons from his possession. Police said that the accused persons was involved in various cases of street crimes.

Steel Town police arrested an accused Ashok Kumar while recovered huge quantity of illegal substance Guttka. Police said that the Kumar used to run a Guttka factory in the locality and supply in various parts of the metropolis.

Shah Latif police arrested an accused Imtiaz Ali while recovered narcotics from his possession. Liaquatbad police claimed to have arrested four accused persons in two separate raids conducted in different parts of the Liaquatabad areas. The accused persons arrested were including Zubair, Anwar, Qaiser Mehmood and Sabir. Police claimed to have recovered weapons, motorbikes and narcotics from the possession of accused persons.