Share:

Rawalpindi - A 20-year-old student of Barani Institute of Information and Technology (BIIT), who was allegedly abducted by three kidnappers on gunpoint from Murree Road, has escaped from captivity and reached back home safely, informed sources on Monday.The abductee also turned up before Sadiqabad police and recorded his statement before investigators, they said. Police are looking for the unknown kidnappers after filing the occurrence of incident in daily crime register, sources added. The abducted student is said to be son of an employee of a sensitive department, sources mentioned.

According to sources, the student named Haris Mughal son of Tariq Mughal, resident of Qasimabad, in his statement told police he studied in BIIT and was enrolled in a BS program in IT degree. On May 18, he said, he left university at 11:15am to buy a book from a bookshop located on the other hand of Murree Road. As he reached under Metro Bus Bridge, three men in a Suzuki carry van stopped him and threatened him on gunpoint to sit in the vehicle or else they would shoot him dead. After boarding the van, two men put a piece of cloth on his mouth after which he lost his consciousness, according to the student’s statement.

After regaining consciousness, Haris found himself in container at an unknown location with other abducted men. He said that unknown men were firing to scare the abductees.

He told police that he managed to flee the place and finally stopped in a populated area which he later found was Swabi. He then requested a man to let him make a phone call to his parents in Rawalpindi. The parents arrived in Swabi and brought the boy back home.

Police recorded the statement of abductee and began investigation.

The family of Haris also confirmed the incident and recovery of their son from the captivity of abductors. Tariq Mughal, father of Haris, said they had reported missing incident of their son with PS Sadiqabad officials. He said Haris also appeared before police and told his ordeal.

SHO PS Sadiqabad Chaudhry Zulfiqar, when contacted, confirmed the development. DSP New Town Circle Ijaz Shah was not available for his version of the story.