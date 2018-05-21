Share:

As the general election is drawing near, so is Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) campaign momentum. Before any other party, PTI has revealed its agenda for first 100 days. The achievable points include merging Federally Administered Tribal Areas with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, bifurcating Punjab, and bringing of the disgruntled Baloch youth back in the national ambit through having reconciliation with their leaders. Some other points that are worth mentioning here, and which are attainable, include transformation of governance, uplifting of agriculture and conserving water.

While PTI can demonstrably transform governance and working environment of offices and departments - we have seen that in KP where the police department has been turned into a public friendly institution – many of the first 100-days targets set are more distant ambitions than plans. hile The majority are complicated processes requiring national consensus building – such as the bifurcation of Punjab – which a new government would hard pressed to complete in a whole term let alone the first hundred days.

Imran Khan and the PTI seem to be missing a distinction here; a 100 days plan needs to contain immediate short term achievable goals, ones that executive power can quickly manage. At its extent it needs to contain a few pieces of legislation – for which the overarching draft is ready – to be passed in the first few sessions.

But what the PTI have presented is a rehashing of old party slogans in a new skin. The telling fact is that both the “11 point agenda for Pakistan” and “10 point agenda for Karachi” contain the same claims as the present plan. As such it should be viewed as another set in the long line of electoral promises – the PTI is yet to present a true policy paper before the elections.

The inclusion of unrealistic targets and populist points also makes the plan closer to political rhetoric than policy. Asad Umer while revealing the economic policy of his government claimed that the party would create 10 million jobs and build 5 million homes among many other things. However, creating 10 million jobs out of thin air is no mean feat – the public needs to be told how all of this is to be done as well.

The shortcomings in PTI’s 100 days plan aside, it is certainly getting its message across. Other political parties, who might even have a more in-depth policy papers, are yet to bring them to the fore – and as a result seem unprepared. It may be deeply flawed, but at the moment it is the only thing on the table.