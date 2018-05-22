Share:

rawalpindi-Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR) has been ranked 301 among 350 of the best research-led universities from 42 emerging economy nations; standing among the 10 universities of Pakistan who made it to this coveted list.

The ranking was announced by the Times Higher Education (THE) Emerging Economies University Rankings 2018 and includes institutions from 50 countries classified by the FTSE as “advanced emerging” (countries including Brazil, Greece, South Africa, Turkey), “secondary emerging” (countries including Chile, India, Pakistan, Qatar, Russian Federation) or “frontier” (countries including Argentina, Bangladesh, Croatia, Cyprus, Morocco, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Tunisia, Vietnam), informed PMAS-AAUR spokesman Musa Kalim on Monday.

He said the ranking used the same 13 performance indicators of the Times Higher Education World University Rankings, examining each university’s strengths against all of its core missions - teaching, research, knowledge transfer and international outlook. The methodology has been carefully recalibrated to better reflect the characteristics and development priorities of universities in emerging economies. More weight is given, for example, to university’s industry links and international outlook, he added.

Vice Chancellor (VC) Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza congratulated the entire faculty, deans and directors for their continuous support during the ranking process. He also congratulated and applauded the efforts of Quality Enhancement Cell (QEC) to achieve another landmark.

Director QEC Prof Dr Mazhar Qayyum also commended the continuous support and kind guidance of the VC Prof Dr Sarwat N Mirza to promote quality culture at the university.