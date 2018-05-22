Share:

QUETTA : The Balochistan Assembly Monday approved over Rs 308.33 billion provincial budget for the fiscal year 2018-19, including Rs 88.24 billion for developmental sector and Rs 220.8 billion for non-developmental expenditure.

The session was chaired by Speaker Raheela Hameed Khan Durrani.

Speaking in the House, Chief Minister Mir Abdul Quddus Bizenjo said his government had presented an exemplary budget for next year, which would address problems of the people of province.

He said the main focus in the budget was on health, education and provision of clean water.

The approved budget included an amount of Rs71.46 million for provincial vegetation, Rs4.38 million for stamps, Rs20 billion for pensions, Rs1.80 billion for judicial management, Rs32.72 million for legal services and legal matters, Rs15.16 million for Provincial Ombudsman, Rs29.11 million for department of prosecution, Rs18.62 billion for police department, Rs 4.45 billion for Police Constabulary, Rs8.91 billion for Levies, Rs12.78 million for Civil Defence, Rs8. 95 billion for Civil Works (including establishment charge), Rs3.82 billion for health services, Rs88.53 billion for higher education, and Rs 43.87 billion for secondary education.

Speaking on a point of order, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam's Sardar Abdul Rahman Khetran said the officials of law and prosecution department should be given bonus for working hard during the budget session.

Mufti Gulab of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam said dam schemes pertaining to PB 18 constituency had been transferred to PB 19, which should be reverted back to the PB 18. He also walked out of the House in protest.