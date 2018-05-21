Share:

LONDON:- Britain will boost the number of defence personnel working in the space sector by a fifth over five years to counter “intensifying threats”, Defence Minister Gavin Williamson said on Monday. Williamson also confirmed that Britain was looking at “alternative systems” for satellite navigation following doubts about its role in the European Union’s long-awaited Galileo project after Brexit. Launching the country’s first defence space strategy, Williamson announced the Royal Air Force will take on responsibility for “command and control” of military space operations. The increase in staffing will take the number of people working in the sector to more than 600 by 2023.