BEIJING - Chinese State Councilor Zhao Kezhi Monday met with leading officials from six other member countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), respectively, pledging to enhance practical cooperation on law enforcement security.

They are in Beijing for the 13th meeting of SCO Security Council Secretaries, focusing on issues including the regional security situation and priority of security cooperation among the SCO members.

While meeting with Pakistan's National Security Adviser Naseer Khan Janjua, Zhao said China stands ready to maintain close coordination with Pakistan under the SCO framework, and enhance bilateral cooperation on fighting transnational crime, anti-terrorism, and security issues along the China-Pakistan economic corridor.

China would consolidate all-weather friendship and deepen strategic cooperation with Pakistan, Zhao noted.

Janjua said his country is willing to enhance cooperation on law enforcement security with China and ensure the smooth development of the Pakistan-China economic corridor.

While meeting with Damir Sagynbayev, secretary of the Security Council of Kyrgyzstan, Zhao, also minister of public security, said China is ready to work with Kyrgyzstan to implement the consensus reached by the two heads of state on pragmatic cooperation on cyber security and law enforcement capacity building.

Sagynbayev said his country is willing to enhance cooperation on law enforcement security and make new achievements in promoting bilateral ties with China.

During the meeting with Secretary of the Security Council of Uzbekistan Viktor Makhmudov, Zhao said he hoped the law enforcement agencies of the two countries would deepen cooperation on safeguarding national security, cyber security as well as ensuring the security of the Belt and Road Initiative projects.

Makhmudov said his country would work with China to safeguard the security interests of both countries and both peoples.

While meeting with A.A. Kahharov, secretary of the Security Council of Tajikistan, Zhao said China would like to work with Tajikistan to combat forces of terrorism, separatism, and extremism, and enhance cooperation on drug control and law enforcement capacity building.

Kahharov said Tajikistan is willing to achieve more fruitful results in cooperation on law enforcement security with China.

During the meeting with Assistant to the President and Secretary of the Security Council of Kazakhstan Nurlan Yermekbayev, Zhao said he hoped the two countries could deepen the cooperation on national security and law enforcement training, as well as promote the integration of the development strategies as well as the cooperation on security.

For his part, Yermekbayev said his country would like to work with China to jointly build a community of common interest and shared future.

During the meeting with Rajinder Khanna, deputy national security adviser of India, Zhao said China would work with India to strengthen high-level mutual visits, improve the cooperation mechanisms, enhance cooperation on anti-terrorism, and promote the healthy and stable development of bilateral ties.

For his part, Khanna said India stands ready to work with China to implement the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries and enhance cooperation on law enforcement security.