islamabad-Consumers have urged the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration to take action against those shopkeepers who are displaying unauthorized rate lists of fruits and vegetables to mislead the customers in the holy month of Ramazan.

According to them, the shopkeepers were charging self-generated rates of fruits and vegetables and were fully violating the ICT administration’s direction about the actual price list.

They said the administration’s teams should pay surprise visits in the markets of the federal capital. The government has taken productive steps by introducing fixed and affordable rates for fruits, but it is high time to keep an eye on the profiteers who are always on the lookout for an opportunity of fleecing the public.

They said such visits of the officials in fruit and vegetable markets would help to maintain the prices and would ease the worries of buyers in the holy month of Ramazan. Muhammad Ashraf, a resident of Sector I-9/4 said, “Shopkeepers display fake rate lists just to befool the buyers and get maximum profit.”

He asked the price control committee members of ICT to check the prices of fruits which were sky rocketing despite tall-claims of concerned departments regarding provision of edible items at nominal rates. Aftab Ahmad, another resident of Sector G-11 said, “I am amazed about the self-made rate list of shopkeepers which is totally contrary to the official one. The shopkeepers are deceiving the citizens who are unaware about the actual rates of fruits and vegetables.”

He said the authorities should remain vigilant over unfair tactics and called for regular visits in the main sectors’ bazaars of federal capital in order to provide a sigh of relief to the general public. He urged the shopkeepers to display actual price list and not to cheat the people. When contacted, the ICT spokesperson said that a special committee had been formed for controlling the price of edible items. He said 20 price checking teams were active in the field carrying out inspections in their assigned areas and punishing the violators.

He said the crackdown campaign would continue during the whole month.

He further informed that the administration had imposed fines amounting Rs140, 800 and Rs150, 000 on shopkeepers for overcharging food items. 13 profiteers had also been arrested on the spot for violation of Pure Food Ordinance, he added.

He said in some areas, the profiteers were found selling substandard food items besides displaying fake rate lists. Responding to a question he said all such shopkeepers had been clearly directed to display the official rate list, otherwise strict action would be taken against them, he added.